Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

How to own your brand identity

From taglines and colour schemes to fonts and faces, there are many ways to ensure your business or product is recognisable, and plenty of successful examples to learn from

15th March, 2020
Jenni Romaniuk, a research professor of marketing, aims to help companies understand and protect their distinctive brand assets

When Gap decided to change its long-standing brand in 2010, the American clothing retailer learned a swift and expensive lesson. Just six days after the $100 million relaunch in October of that year, the company was forced to scrap it.

On the face of it, its new logo – which stayed true to its existing blue-and-white colour scheme, albeit with a cleaner design and more modern font – might have seemed innocuous. It drew such ire on...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

No more slow news days in the age of coronavirus

The spread of the disease has taken news organisations by surprise – and not all of them are covering themselves in glory

Willie O'Reilly | 1 week ago

Jameson launches bottle-top tech campaign

Whiskey maker’s new digital platform allows phone users to connect by ‘tapping the cap’

Elaine O'Regan | 1 week ago

Kellogg hopes good-natured gifs will be all-round market winner

Irish agency Girls + Boys is targeting a health-conscious demographic with a digital and outdoor campaign for Kellogg’s sugar-free granola

Elaine O'Regan | 1 week ago