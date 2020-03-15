How to own your brand identity

When Gap decided to change its long-standing brand in 2010, the American clothing retailer learned a swift and expensive lesson. Just six days after the $100 million relaunch in October of that year, the company was forced to scrap it.

On the face of it, its new logo – which stayed true to its existing blue-and-white colour scheme, albeit with a cleaner design and more modern font – might have seemed innocuous. It drew such ire on...