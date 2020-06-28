How Rothco grew an award-winning idea

A creative campaign run by AIB and Teagasc to promote sustainable farming has earned Rothco a prestigious international award.
The Dublin agency was announced as one of the winners of this year’s Design and Art Direction (D&AD) Awards in London earlier this month.
Rothco won the award in recognition of The Book That Grew, a campaign it ran last year to encourage sustainable farming on behalf of AIB and Teagasc, the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team