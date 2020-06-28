Sunday June 28, 2020
How Rothco grew an award-winning idea

Dublin agency Rothco was among the winners of the Design & Art Direction Awards for its campaign to promote sustainable farming, featuring a book made from grown and woven plant roots

28th June, 2020
Diana Scherer with one of her artworks: the German artist has teamed up with Rothco for a new campaign

A creative campaign run by AIB and Teagasc to promote sustainable farming has earned Rothco a prestigious international award.

The Dublin agency was announced as one of the winners of this year’s Design and Art Direction (D&AD) Awards in London earlier this month.

Rothco won the award in recognition of The Book That Grew, a campaign it ran last year to encourage sustainable farming on behalf of AIB and Teagasc, the...

