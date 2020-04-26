How it all came Together for Vodafone by getting personal – from a distance

Footage shot at home by film, TV and social-media creators who are on lockdown around the country feature in a campaign just launched by Vodafone Ireland. The company described the ad, called Together, as its most collaborative to date.
Debuted on April 15, the ad will run until May 17 on social media platforms and in high-profile TV ad slots including The Late Late Show on RTÉ One, and Britain’s Got Talent and Emmerdale on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team