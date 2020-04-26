Hotly-tipped new Irish film is put on ice due to Covid crisis

The release of one of the most hotly-tipped Irish films of the year is set to be delayed because of the Covid-19 outbreak

The film Herself, starring Clare Dunne, a rising Irish actor, premiered at the Sundance film festival earlier this year to ecstatic reviews, with Phyllida Lloyd, its director, tipped by Variety magazine as an Oscar contender for best director.

“There had been considerable Oscar buzz about it,” Ed Guiney of Element Pictures said....