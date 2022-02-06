Horse Racing Ireland gets back in the saddle with C&C events sponsorship deal
After a difficult year, Horse Racing Ireland has agreed exclusive ‘pouring rights’ with C&C across four racecourses in a deal that, it is hoped, will attract newer and younger audiences to the sport
It’s an age-old marketing challenge. How do you attract a younger audience?
For Irish horseracing the answer is to lean on the provision of entertainment, food and music at race days.
Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), the national authority for thoroughbred racing in Ireland, has agreed a new three-year sponsorship deal with Bulmers, which is part of C&C, the Irish drinks group.
