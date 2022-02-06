Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Horse Racing Ireland gets back in the saddle with C&C events sponsorship deal

After a difficult year, Horse Racing Ireland has agreed exclusive ‘pouring rights’ with C&C across four racecourses in a deal that, it is hoped, will attract newer and younger audiences to the sport

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
6th February, 2022
Horse Racing Ireland gets back in the saddle with C&C events sponsorship deal
Jockey Brian Hayes rides the Great White in the Irish Daily Star Christmas Handicap Hurdle at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Picture: Getty

It’s an age-old marketing challenge. How do you attract a younger audience?

For Irish horseracing the answer is to lean on the provision of entertainment, food and music at race days.

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), the national authority for thoroughbred racing in Ireland, has agreed a new three-year sponsorship deal with Bulmers, which is part of C&C, the Irish drinks group.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Joe Rogan: widely believed to be the most successful podcaster in the world

Willie O’Reilly: The last whoops and hollers of the internet’s Wild West

Media Willie O'Reilly
Rachel Leonard, Ireland commercial director at Onclusive. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Onclusive looks to grow Irish media monitoring market share

Media Eva Short
Jon Williams, managing director of news and current affairs at RTÉ: ‘We have nothing to hide, and transparency is the best way to demonstrate that.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

RTÉ has ‘nothing to hide’ as it seeks trusted journalism certification

Media Eva Short
Johnny Sexton is tackled by the English defence at the Aviva Stadium during last year’s Six Nations tournament. Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: A win-win as TV rivals team up for the Six Nations

Media Willie O'Reilly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1