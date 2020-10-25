Guinness targets new age with first foray into zero-alcoholic beer

With the launch of its new alcohol-free stout, Guinness is banking on changing consumer trends in key markets. Guinness 0.0 will go on sale in off-licences and supermarkets in Ireland and Britain from next month, priced at €6 for a pack of four 500ml cans.

Its launch marks the Diageo-owned brewer’s first foray into zero-alcoholic beer, a growing category in three key Guinness markets: Ireland, Britain and the US.

The launch of Guinness 0.0...