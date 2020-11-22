Greencastle gets itself some Lovin in brand buyout

Affiliate marketing, bespoke branded content and events all feature in the commercial plans for Lovin Media Group, the Irish digital and social media publisher acquired earlier this month by Greencastle Capital.

Seven years after it was first launched by Niall Harbison, the Tyrone-born former chef and digital entrepreneur, Lovin Media will begin 2021 as one of several online brands now owned by Greencastle in Ireland.

As the latest addition to Greencastle’s Irish portfolio, Lovin Media will...