Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Greencastle gets itself some Lovin in brand buyout

The Joe.ie owner has acquired the Lovin Media Group in a bid to further extend its reach in the 20-30 age group

22nd November, 2020
Liam Harrington, the chief business officer of Iconic Labs and Paul O’Donohoe, partner, Greencastle Capital

Affiliate marketing, bespoke branded content and events all feature in the commercial plans for Lovin Media Group, the Irish digital and social media publisher acquired earlier this month by Greencastle Capital.

Seven years after it was first launched by Niall Harbison, the Tyrone-born former chef and digital entrepreneur, Lovin Media will begin 2021 as one of several online brands now owned by Greencastle in Ireland.

As the latest addition to Greencastle’s Irish portfolio, Lovin Media will...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Willie O’Reilly: Why Trump’s exit could be bad news for media profits

Consumption of the ‘quality press’ was in steep decline but newspapers such as the New York Times and Washington Post effectively became the opposition to his government

Willie O'Reilly | 2 days ago

Festive ad campaigns cosy up to idea of home

A new offering from Woodie’s focuses on the importance of community while SuperValu puts the emphasis on family and promoting local retailers

Elaine O'Regan | 1 week ago

Willie O’Reilly: Rashford’s solo run results in a different kind of glory

The Manchester United striker’s impassioned campaign to secure free school meals for impoverished children is effectively unprecedented in English football history

Willie O'Reilly | 1 week ago