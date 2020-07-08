Wednesday July 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Greencastle acquires British and Irish arms of Joe.ie

The combined operation will be managed by Iconic Labs, the London-listed media publisher, which will run the company from Dublin and invest in expanding the publisher’s suite of brands

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
8th July, 2020
The Joe media brand is expected to return to profitability by 2021 if not sooner, according to Iconic labs which will run the company after it has been acquired by Greencastle

The fate of Joe, the digital publisher, has been resolved with the company’s British and Irish arms being acquired by Greencastle, an investment fund, bringing months of uncertainty over its future to an end.

Greencastle is acquiring Joe’s British business from administrators in KPMG, having fended off more than a dozen bids for the assets. It will soon acquire its Irish business from examinership once it receives regulatory approval.

The price...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Facebook battles blowback on hate speech

Why would a big advertiser entrust its reputation to a company that scores so low with its users?

Willie O'Reilly | 3 days ago

Finger on the Triggerfish as South African studio launches Irish arm

Ronan McCabe, chief executive of Animation Ireland, sees the move as a sign of the rude health of the Irish animation industry

Elaine O'Regan | 3 days ago

New awards give Irish firms food for thought

The idea behind the 2020 Double Up Awards is to help independent food producers negotiate the twin challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit

Elaine O'Regan | 3 days ago