Sunday August 16, 2020
Granite Digital gets creative with its latest acquisition

The Cork marketing company has taken over ‘on-trend’ Dublin agency Connected, which it expects will generate €1 million over the next 12 months

16th August, 2020
Seamus White, co-founder of Granite Digital, said it had ambitious plans to reach annual revenues of €10 million by 2023. Picture: John Allen

Granite Digital, the Cork-headquartered digital marketing company, has entered the creative space for the first time in its 12-year history with its latest acquisition.

The acquisition of Connector, the Dublin agency set up by Conor Lynch in 2010, was announced this month. It is Granite’s tenth such deal in nine years, bringing its headcount in Ireland and overseas to 57.

The deal does not mark the end of the acquisition trail for Granite, however. Seamus...

