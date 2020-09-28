Government urged to reform Ireland’s libel laws

The government has been called on to urgently complete the review of Ireland’s defamation laws.

A review of the current Defamation Act was due in 2014 but did not commence until November 2016.

On Word News Day, Newsbrands, which represents Irish news publishers, is urging the government to reform the libel laws, support the role of public interest journalism in the democratic process and prevent the spread of misinformation and “fake news”....