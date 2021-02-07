GoMo’s strategy: do one thing, and do it brilliantly

In the 16 months since its launch in Ireland, GoMo, Eir’s sim-only mobile phone operator, has racked up 250,000 customers. But before a single one of them had signed up, the company had already carried out a major marketing push.

By the time of GoMo’s official launch in October 2019, a teaser campaign running across digital, radio, print and out-of-home sites nationwide had been up and running for six weeks. Now, its full impact has...