Golfgate: the gift that kept on giving

August is a quiet news month. The Dáil is in recess, and the newsmakers are on holidays – the papers thin out and the news bulletins shorten. It’s a time for relaxation. Maybe even a game of golf.

Politics is a bloodsport, runs the cliché. It certainly has been since last Thursday week, when the Oireachtas Golf Society woke to find their dinner behind panelled walls the subject of an Irish...