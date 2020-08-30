Sunday August 30, 2020
Golfgate: the gift that kept on giving

The Oireachtas golf outing dominated headlines in what is generally a quiet news month. But was there a rush of blood to the head?

30th August, 2020
Phil Hogan, in his interview with RTÉ’s Tony Connelly, failed to get himself out of the bunker and on Wednesday evening fell on his own five-iron

August is a quiet news month. The Dáil is in recess, and the newsmakers are on holidays – the papers thin out and the news bulletins shorten. It’s a time for relaxation. Maybe even a game of golf.

Politics is a bloodsport, runs the cliché. It certainly has been since last Thursday week, when the Oireachtas Golf Society woke to find their dinner behind panelled walls the subject of an Irish...

