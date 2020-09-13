Gaze from afar is just as good

The 28th annual LGBTQ+ film festival is set to go ahead this year with a vibrant programme of film screenings supported by sponsor Accenture.

For the first time in its 28-year history, Gaze will take place almost entirely online over five days from September 30 to October 4. The programme of feature films, shorts and documentaries, from Irish and international film-makers, will be streamed on [email protected], the Irish Film Institute’s video-on-demand platform.

Accenture’s support...