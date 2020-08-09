Sunday August 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Future of in-person retail will be about experience

The challenge is in making the most of the sped-up migration online while re-imagining the next stage for the high street, says David Field of MII

9th August, 2020
David Field, interim chief executive of the Marketing Institute of Ireland: ‘I don’t think the high street is dead by any stretch of the imagination, but there are certainly challenging times ahead.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

David Field watched the recent impact of the Covid-19 restrictions on consumer habits in Ireland with interest.

For Field, who was appointed interim chief executive at the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) in April, the sudden acceleration in the march online intensified a trend that was already well underway.

The lockdown measures introduced in Ireland and overseas at the onset of the pandemic forced numerous well-known retailers with a presence on Irish high streets, including...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Broadcasters getting to the pitch of live sport without fans

Competition might be behind closed doors but TV stations are relieved to have some entertainment to screen, and many are coming up with innovative ideas on how to make it more attractive for viewers

Willie O'Reilly | 3 hours ago

Rory McIIroy applies his talents to luxury sports watch design

A brand ambassador for Omega, the golfer says he collaborated on the design of the €46,900 Seamaster Aqua Terra Ultra Light

Aaron Rogan | 3 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: No, dear website, I don’t want to buy a bra

Online digital programmatic advertising misses the mark so widely that it has effectively become a ‘spray and pray’ strategy

Willie O'Reilly | 1 week ago