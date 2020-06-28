Freelance job site signs up nearly 200 creatives in fortnight

A new freelance job site for the creative sector in Ireland has signed up close to 200 media and marketing professionals in less than two weeks.

The Indie List is the brainchild of Peter McPartlin, the former Today FM chief executive, who has partnered with Úna Herlihy, a marketing consultant, on the new online venture.

“There’s always been a big pool of independent freelance talent in Ireland, but no proper marketplace for them to get...