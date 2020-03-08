Formpress actively looking to acquire rural newspapers

Local newspaper mogul Malcolm Denmark is still on the hunt for new newspapers to buy, with his company Formpress sitting on several million euro in cash and accumulated profits.

Formpress is a subsidiary of Denmark’s Iconic Newspapers group, through which it runs some of the country’s highest-profile local titles such as the Limerick Leader, the Leinster Leader, and the Kilkenny People.

Late last year, the company bought the Midland Tribune and...