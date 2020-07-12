Sunday July 12, 2020
Focus hopes to raise €1.3m from Shine a Light Night

The homelessness charity is again teaming up with Bord Gáis Energy as people are being asked to sleep outdoors for one night

12th July, 2020
Pat Dennigan, chief executive of Focus Ireland and Catherine O’Kelly, managing director of Bord Gáis Energy Picture: Naoise Culhane

Bord Gáis Energy is partnering with Focus Ireland to sponsor Shine a Light Night for the second year running. This year’s event will see people around the country sleep out for one night to raise funds for the homelessness charity.

Launched in 2015, Shine a Light Night has raised more than €5.3 million over four years. This year Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy are aiming to raise €1.3 million for...

