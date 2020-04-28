Five key takeaways: The BAI report on tackling fake news

Social media companies are still failing to tackle misinformation and misuse of their platforms despite a clear set of guidelines having been issued by the European Commission, a new report has found.
A study for the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) by the Institute for Future Media and Journalism (FuJo) at Dublin City University has highlighted shortcomings in the efforts of Facebook, Google, Twitter and Microsoft to fight fake news.
The four companies are signatories...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team