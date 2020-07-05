Finger on the Triggerfish as South African studio launches Irish arm

Triggerfish, the South African animation studio, is to set up its first overseas facility in Ireland, in a welcome boost for an industry that already employs 2,000 people around the country.

Headquartered in Cape Town, Triggerfish will join more than 30 homegrown animation studios on Irish soil, creating 60 jobs at its new European headquarters in Galway over three years.

For Ronan McCabe, Animation Ireland’s first chief executive, the move is proof that the industry in Ireland is...