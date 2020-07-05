Sunday July 5, 2020
Finger on the Triggerfish as South African studio launches Irish arm

Ronan McCabe, chief executive of Animation Ireland, sees the move as a sign of the rude health of the Irish animation industry

5th July, 2020
4
Ronan McCabe, Animation Ireland’s chief executive says the industry in Ireland is punching above its weight. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Triggerfish, the South African animation studio, is to set up its first overseas facility in Ireland, in a welcome boost for an industry that already employs 2,000 people around the country.

Headquartered in Cape Town, Triggerfish will join more than 30 homegrown animation studios on Irish soil, creating 60 jobs at its new European headquarters in Galway over three years.

For Ronan McCabe, Animation Ireland’s first chief executive, the move is proof that the industry in Ireland is...

