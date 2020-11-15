Festive ad campaigns cosy up to idea of home

Family, home, community. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the year that’s in it, these are the key themes linking two new major Christmas ad campaigns from Woodie’s and SuperValu, the Irish-owned retail chains.

Mrs Higgins, Woodie’s 60-second offering, will debut this evening on RTÉ and Virgin Media. It has a particular focus on community and the changing role of the home in people’s lives this year.

“We centre...