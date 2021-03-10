Ex-Guardian editor could face Oireachtas hearing over Greenslade controversy

The Oireachtas Committee on Media and Culture wants more information from Alan Rusbridger, a member of the state’s Commission on the Future of Media, about his knowledge of the Roy Greenslade affair.

Rusbridger, formerly the editor of the Guardian, may be asked to appear in front of the all-party committee to answer questions over his involvement in the controversy which emerged at the weekend when Greenslade, the Guardian’s former media editor, revealed his...