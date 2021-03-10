Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Ex-Guardian editor could face Oireachtas hearing over Greenslade controversy

The Committee on Media wants more information from Alan Rusbridger amid calls for his resignation from the state’s Future of Media Commission

Donal MacNamee
10th March, 2021
Ex-Guardian editor could face Oireachtas hearing over Greenslade controversy
Alan Rusbridger, former editor of the Guardian, has been backed by the Commission on the Future of Media to stay on as a member. Photo: Getty

The Oireachtas Committee on Media and Culture wants more information from Alan Rusbridger, a member of the state’s Commission on the Future of Media, about his knowledge of the Roy Greenslade affair.

Rusbridger, formerly the editor of the Guardian, may be asked to appear in front of the all-party committee to answer questions over his involvement in the controversy which emerged at the weekend when Greenslade, the Guardian’s former media editor, revealed his...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

George the Poet, the British rapper and spoken word performer, has penned his own contributions for the Short Moving Stories campaign

Nokia looks to make a connection with the words of George the Poet

Media Elaine O'Regan 3 days ago
Normal People: the hit show first appeared on BBC Three, the online station which is set to return to traditional TV

Willie O’Reilly: RTÉ’s digital shutdown is a lost opportunity

Media Willie O'Reilly 5 days ago
Denis O’Brien has faced plenty of criticism in Ireland stemming from his involvement in media, but his main business is the telecoms giant Digicel Pic: Collins

Last exit: O’Brien says final goodbye to Irish media scene

Media Ian Guider 1 week ago
Denis O’Brien has sold his Communicorp media business to Bauer Media

Bauer’s purchase of O’Brien’s radio empire is shake-up time

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1