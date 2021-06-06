Every Second Counts for Hollywood star Keoghan in pub reopening campaign
The new advertisement will highlight the importance of socialising in a safe and sustainable way to ’make that last’ as the hospitality industry emerges from lockdown
Guinness has launched a new campaign, Every Second Counts, to coincide with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the re-opening of Ireland’s hospitality industry.
Barry Keoghan, the Irish actor of Dunkirk fame, stars in the 30-second ad, which will run across various channels until August 29.
“It’s a message from Barry, peer to peer, talking about the excitement of the pub reopening and what we have missed,” Alexa Wolff, marketing manager for Guinness Europe,...
