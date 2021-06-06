Subscribe Today
Every Second Counts for Hollywood star Keoghan in pub reopening campaign

The new advertisement will highlight the importance of socialising in a safe and sustainable way to ’make that last’ as the hospitality industry emerges from lockdown

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
6th June, 2021
Actor Barry Keoghan during filming of the new Guinness ad in The Duke of York pub, Belfast. Picture: Andres Poveda

Guinness has launched a new campaign, Every Second Counts, to coincide with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the re-opening of Ireland’s hospitality industry.

Barry Keoghan, the Irish actor of Dunkirk fame, stars in the 30-second ad, which will run across various channels until August 29.

“It’s a message from Barry, peer to peer, talking about the excitement of the pub reopening and what we have missed,” Alexa Wolff, marketing manager for Guinness Europe,...

