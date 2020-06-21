Sunday June 21, 2020
Entertainment.ie owner in contention to snap up Maximum Media

A number of meaningful bids have been tabled for the various brands, which include the Joe.ie and Her.ie sites

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
21st June, 2020
Niall McGarry has not ruled out being part of a bid for Maximum Media Picture: Fergal Phillips

Packed House, the owner of Entertainment.ie, is among the bidders to buy Niall McGarry’s media companies, the Business Post has learned.

Maximum Media, the Irish parent of Joe.ie and Her.ie, and Joe Media, the British operation, could come under new ownership this week as a number of strong bids have been tabled for the brands. The companies are insolvent, and KPMG has been appointed to find buyers to clear more...

