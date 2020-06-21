Entertainment.ie owner in contention to snap up Maximum Media

Packed House, the owner of Entertainment.ie, is among the bidders to buy Niall McGarry’s media companies, the Business Post has learned.

Maximum Media, the Irish parent of Joe.ie and Her.ie, and Joe Media, the British operation, could come under new ownership this week as a number of strong bids have been tabled for the brands. The companies are insolvent, and KPMG has been appointed to find buyers to clear more...