Emmy Award-winning couple draws up plans for animation hub in Dundalk
Denise and Francis Fitzpatrick created the children’s series Jakers. Their latest venture, Futurum, which is planning a hub in Louth, is making a series about a baby polar bear delivered by mistake to Ireland
The Irish creators of Jakers, the Emmy-winning CGI children’s series, are back in business with a new animation house that has already picked up a distribution deal in South Korea.
Futurum, run by Denise and Francis Fitzpatrick, also plans to establish an animation hub employing 50 people in Dundalk in Co Louth.
The Meath couple rose to prominence in the early 2000s with Jakers, The Adventures of Piggley Winks, a 40-episode series produced in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Willie O’Reilly: Media commission can’t be just a worthy talking shop
With people increasingly unwilling to pay their TV licence fee and more inclined to put their money into streaming services, the Commission on the Future of Media needs to identify a way forward
O’Brien sells Communicorp in exit from Irish media after 30 years
Bauer Media Audio acquires Today FM, Newstalk and other stations as tycoon exits with likely heavy losses
Cathal Mac Coille: World watches to see who wins in Facebook face-off with Australia
The move to make social media companies pay for news generated by national and international media could have direct implications for Ireland
RTÉ calls for ‘digital tax’ on social media firms to help fund future journalism
National broadcaster made suggestion of levy on social media firms carrying news in its submission to state’s Future of Media Commission