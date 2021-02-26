Emmy Award-winning couple draws up plans for animation hub in Dundalk

The Irish creators of Jakers, the Emmy-winning CGI children’s series, are back in business with a new animation house that has already picked up a distribution deal in South Korea.

Futurum, run by Denise and Francis Fitzpatrick, also plans to establish an animation hub employing 50 people in Dundalk in Co Louth.

The Meath couple rose to prominence in the early 2000s with Jakers, The Adventures of Piggley Winks, a 40-episode series produced in...