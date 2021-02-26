Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Emmy Award-winning couple draws up plans for animation hub in Dundalk

Denise and Francis Fitzpatrick created the children’s series Jakers. Their latest venture, Futurum, which is planning a hub in Louth, is making a series about a baby polar bear delivered by mistake to Ireland

Elaine O'Regan
26th February, 2021
Emmy Award-winning couple draws up plans for animation hub in Dundalk
Paddles, a new animation created by Futurum, tells the story of a polar bear cub accidentally delivered by the stork to Ireland

The Irish creators of Jakers, the Emmy-winning CGI children’s series, are back in business with a new animation house that has already picked up a distribution deal in South Korea.

Futurum, run by Denise and Francis Fitzpatrick, also plans to establish an animation hub employing 50 people in Dundalk in Co Louth.

The Meath couple rose to prominence in the early 2000s with Jakers, The Adventures of Piggley Winks, a 40-episode series produced in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Noel Curran, director general of the European Broadcasting Union, which has submitted recommendations to the Commission on the Future of Media

Willie O’Reilly: Media commission can’t be just a worthy talking shop

Media Willie O'Reilly 6 hours ago
Communicorp owns Newstalk, Today FM, Spin 108, Spin Southwest and 98FM

O’Brien sells Communicorp in exit from Irish media after 30 years

Media Ian Guider 1 day ago
‘The wider concern is whether politicians in any country have the will or ability to regulate social media platforms like Facebook even as the scale of their disruptive impact becomes clearer.’

Cathal Mac Coille: World watches to see who wins in Facebook face-off with Australia

Media Cathal Mac Coille 5 days ago
Dee Forbes, director general of RTÉ. Picture: Fergal Phillips

RTÉ calls for ‘digital tax’ on social media firms to help fund future journalism

Media Aiden Corkery 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1