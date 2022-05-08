Ed Guiney: Levy on streaming giants could be a colossal break for Irish screen industry

Ed Guiney is co-founder of Element Pictures. His credits include Normal People, The Favourite and Room. He has won two Baftas and been nominated for two Oscars for best picture

The Irish film, television and animation industry is estimated to be worth over €692 million per annum, and supports 12,000 jobs. It is a dynamic cultural and economic sector, but it is at risk.

The risk comes from mammoth international streamers such as Netflix...