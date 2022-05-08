Subscribe Today
Ed Guiney: Levy on streaming giants could be a colossal break for Irish screen industry

The government must urgently implement an EU levy on the revenues of streamers like Netflix and AppleTV, according to the Oscar-nominated film producer

Ed Guiney
8th May, 2022
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People: a worldwide hit that focused attention on Ireland

Ed Guiney is co-founder of Element Pictures. His credits include Normal People, The Favourite and Room. He has won two Baftas and been nominated for two Oscars for best picture

The Irish film, television and animation industry is estimated to be worth over €692 million per annum, and supports 12,000 jobs. It is a dynamic cultural and economic sector, but it is at risk.

The risk comes from mammoth international streamers such as Netflix...

