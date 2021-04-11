Subscribe Today
Dynamo moves to digital-first strategy to keep brands moving

The agency, which has restructured its management team, says a company’s identity is no longer a static thing but must be responsive

Elaine O'Regan
11th April, 2021
Róisín Ní Ráighne has been appointed managing director at Dynamo where she will oversee the shift towards a more digital-oriented strategy

Dynamo, the branding agency, is entering a new era with a stronger focus on digital strategy and a restructured management team.

It has appointed Róisín Ní Ráighne as its new managing director, succeeding Jamie Helly, the agency’s founder, who will now take on the role of executive chairman.

In the nearly three decades since Helly founded Dynamo in Dublin in 1992, how people perceive and interact...

