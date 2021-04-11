Dynamo moves to digital-first strategy to keep brands moving

Dynamo, the branding agency, is entering a new era with a stronger focus on digital strategy and a restructured management team.

It has appointed Róisín Ní Ráighne as its new managing director, succeeding Jamie Helly, the agency’s founder, who will now take on the role of executive chairman.

In the nearly three decades since Helly founded Dynamo in Dublin in 1992, how people perceive and interact...