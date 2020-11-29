Sunday November 29, 2020
Dublin buildings and streets to host The Best of Us exhibition

ICAD’s citywide public exhibition, showcasing work of Ireland’s design and advertising community, will feature projections onto buildings, digital billboards and more

29th November, 2020
Rossi McAuley, president of ICAD: ‘This exhibition is a really big, ambitious project for us’

The biggest public exhibition in the history of the Institute of Creative Advertising and Design (ICAD) will take place this week in Dublin.

The Best of Us will be held over three days, from December 3 to 5, showcasing the work of Ireland’s leading creatives at high-profile locations in and around Dublin city centre.

“In this crazy pandemic year, one of the big decisions we made was to focus on fostering, supporting and reinforcing our...

