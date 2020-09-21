Tuesday September 22, 2020
Delay in takeover of Irish arm of Joe Media

Iconic Labs said it expects to get green light in October

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
21st September, 2020
Iconic Labs, a small London-based digital publisher, has the contract to manage the Joe business following its takeover by Greencastle Capital, an investment company, in July

The takeover of the Irish arm of Joe Media has been delayed, according to the British firm which has been appointed to manage the business.

Iconic Labs, a small London-based digital publisher, has the contract to manage the Joe business following its takeover by Greencastle Capital, an investment company, in July. While the takeover of Joe’s British business has been approved, Greencastle is still waiting on clearance to acquire the Irish arm, which was expected...

