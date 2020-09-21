Delay in takeover of Irish arm of Joe Media

The takeover of the Irish arm of Joe Media has been delayed, according to the British firm which has been appointed to manage the business.
Iconic Labs, a small London-based digital publisher, has the contract to manage the Joe business following its takeover by Greencastle Capital, an investment company, in July. While the takeover of Joe’s British business has been approved, Greencastle is still waiting on clearance to acquire the Irish arm, which was expected...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team