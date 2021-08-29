Dating, documentaries and drama form backbone of new Virgin Media schedule
The broadcaster says viewership is up 12 per cent as it announces a new season which includes a look at Ireland’s OnlyFans creators, a new TV talent show and an intergenerational dating game
Last December, Paul Farrell, the managing director of Virgin Media, told the Oireachtas committee on media that the firm had spent “an extra and unanticipated €600,000” in 2020 on pandemic-related measures.
“Market conditions in the media sector deteriorated very considerably, including a major slump in advertising revenues,” Farrell said during his appearance before politicians. “This impacted severely on the broadcasting sector including Virgin Media Television. However, thankfully, we are now seeing improvements in this...
