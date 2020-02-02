Cutting edge: how Limerick is turning its reputation around

When Laura Ryan moved from Dooradoyle to Dublin, she was left under no illusions about her home county’s image problem. “When I was working as a journalist in Dublin, people would ask me if Limerick was as bad as they had heard, even though they had never even been here,” she said.
Now, as head of marketing and communications at Limerick City and County Council, she is overseeing a major rebranding...
