Crown jewel stays on the PS5, but Sony swallows a huge loss
The Japanese entertainment giant lost $18bn in value in just one day when Microsoft announced it was buying Activision-Blizzard, but Call of Duty will not be migrating to the Xbox
It has been a week to forget for Sony, the Japanese entertainment giant. The firm lost almost €18 billion in value in a single day on Tuesday in the wake of Microsoft’s announcement that it was buying Activision-Blizzard, the studio behind some of the biggest games on Sony’s PlayStation platform, for €60.6 billion.
The question now is what, if anything, Sony can do to strike back. It has long dominated the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Willie O’Reilly: Media must hold their fire on big crime cases
The furore over the identification of the man later cleared of any involvement in Ashling Murphy’s murder reminds us that being first isn’t always best
Jim Fahy was ‘such a professional, lovely, decent, kind man’
The tireless and respected former RTÉ Western correspondent was buried today
Willie O’Reilly: RTE should enjoy its successful spin on the dance floor
The punters are crying out for a bit of sparkle and fun to carry us through the dark months, and Dancing With the Stars is a perfect fit
Irish Daily Mail arm set to pay parent €12.2m dividend
Associated Newspapers Ireland recently reduced its share capital to €1 which would facilitate the payout