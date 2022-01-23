Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Crown jewel stays on the PS5, but Sony swallows a huge loss

The Japanese entertainment giant lost $18bn in value in just one day when Microsoft announced it was buying Activision-Blizzard, but Call of Duty will not be migrating to the Xbox

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
23rd January, 2022
Crown jewel stays on the PS5, but Sony swallows a huge loss
PlayStation: Goodbody has estimated that there have been 16 million PlayStation 5s sold worldwide, compared to a combined 10 million sales of the Xbox Series S and X sales

It has been a week to forget for Sony, the Japanese entertainment giant. The firm lost almost €18 billion in value in a single day on Tuesday in the wake of Microsoft’s announcement that it was buying Activision-Blizzard, the studio behind some of the biggest games on Sony’s PlayStation platform, for €60.6 billion.

The question now is what, if anything, Sony can do to strike back. It has long dominated the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Family members and mourners follow Aisling Murphy’s hearse as it leaves St Brigid’s Church in Co Offaly after her funeral last week. Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: Media must hold their fire on big crime cases

Media Willie O'Reilly
Jim Fahy interviews then Labour Party candidate Michael D Higgins at a Galway West election count at NUI Galway. Picture: Andrew Downes

Jim Fahy was ‘such a professional, lovely, decent, kind man’

Media Michael Brennan
One to watch: author Cathy Kelly and Maurizio Benenato in Dancing With the Stars. Picture: Kyran O’Brien

Willie O’Reilly: RTE should enjoy its successful spin on the dance floor

Media Willie O'Reilly
Associated Newspapers Ireland, the company which operates the Daily Mail group’s newspaper and digital brands, recently reduced its share capital from €12.25 million to €1, which will enable the company to pay dividends at some point in the future

Irish Daily Mail arm set to pay parent €12.2m dividend

Media Barry J Whyte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1