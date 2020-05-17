Credit unions have highest reputation among public

Credit unions are regarded by the public as the most reputable organisations in Ireland, new research has found.

Released this month, the Ireland RepTrak 2020 report ranks the reputation of the 100 largest and most visible organisations in the country.

The Irish League of Credit Unions took the number one spot in this year’s Irish report, with a Reputational Pulse score of 83.7 out of 100 on foot of their perceived role as “a trusted cornerstone of...