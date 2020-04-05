Covid crisis is a double-edged sword for the Irish media

What Did You Do In the War, Daddy? is the title of a 1966 comedy film set in war-torn Italy. In time, we will all ask ourselves what we did in this time of virus crisis. For the majority, there will be no heroic stories, no anecdotes of derring-do, unless of course we were on the medical frontline.

Our instructions on supporting the war effort are summed up in three words: stay at home. Never have...