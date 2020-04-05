Sunday April 5, 2020
Covid crisis is a double-edged sword for the Irish media

Paper sales and viewing figures are up as people hunger for more information about the coronavirus, but the precipitous drop in ad revenue is already biting hard

5th April, 2020
Keeping up to date is a key factor for most. It’s no surprise to see that social media is to the fore.

What Did You Do In the War, Daddy? is the title of a 1966 comedy film set in war-torn Italy. In time, we will all ask ourselves what we did in this time of virus crisis. For the majority, there will be no heroic stories, no anecdotes of derring-do, unless of course we were on the medical frontline.

Our instructions on supporting the war effort are summed up in three words: stay at home. Never have...

