Covid-19 puts much of the media on borrowed time

It may be a trite comment at this time of national crisis, but money makes the world go round. And when there is not enough of it, the world can stop. Very abruptly.
TV, radio, newspapers and social media all rely, to different degrees, on advertising revenue. It is the communication strategies of their clients that helps pay the wages of their staff and keeps the lights on in their offices.
The next few months...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team