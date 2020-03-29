Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19 puts much of the media on borrowed time

If the crisis lasts for about three months, most Irish media outlets will be able to survive. Any longer than that, and it will be game over for many of them

29th March, 2020
The fall in ad revenue will hurt all media outlets over the next few months

It may be a trite comment at this time of national crisis, but money makes the world go round. And when there is not enough of it, the world can stop. Very abruptly.

TV, radio, newspapers and social media all rely, to different degrees, on advertising revenue. It is the communication strategies of their clients that helps pay the wages of their staff and keeps the lights on in their offices.

The next few months...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Crisis means finding a brand new way of advertising

With spending down across the board, what’s important for brands and advertisers now is supporting their communities and adapting to their needs

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

Harbison launches new travel lifestyle business and website

Big Seven Media runs a lifestyle platform aiming to provide clutter-free travel content

Róisín Burke | 2 hours ago

The first doubly viral virus: social media and Covid-19

Online platforms have acted both as an early warning mechanism and as a transmission channel for mistruths

Lughan Deane | 3 days ago