Communicorp turns up volume on its GoLoud app

You might have heard the odd radio advert for GoLoud, but now Communicorp is turning up the volume with a new, wider-ranging marketing campaign for its digital audio platform.

The free app features podcasts and music and radio programmes from Communicorp-owned stations Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, Spin 1038 and Spin South West.

Run in conjunction with Mindshare, the Dublin-based media-and-marketing services company, the advertising campaign will include a new podcast awards event, called the GoLouds, which...