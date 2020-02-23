Communicorp turns up volume on its GoLoud app

You might have heard the odd radio advert for GoLoud, but now Communicorp is turning up the volume with a new, wider-ranging marketing campaign for its digital audio platform.
The free app features podcasts and music and radio programmes from Communicorp-owned stations Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, Spin 1038 and Spin South West.
Run in conjunction with Mindshare, the Dublin-based media-and-marketing services company, the advertising campaign will include a new podcast awards event, called the GoLouds, which...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team