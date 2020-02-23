Sunday February 23, 2020
Communicorp turns up volume on its GoLoud app

The platform features podcasts, music and radio shows in a bid to boost the reach of the group’s stations

23rd February, 2020
4
Kiela Brodigan: “The strategy is quite simple: to give a user or audience everything they want in one place which, ultimately, will get more people listening to us more often.” Picture: Maura Hickey

You might have heard the odd radio advert for GoLoud, but now Communicorp is turning up the volume with a new, wider-ranging marketing campaign for its digital audio platform.

The free app features podcasts and music and radio programmes from Communicorp-owned stations Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, Spin 1038 and Spin South West.

Run in conjunction with Mindshare, the Dublin-based media-and-marketing services company, the advertising campaign will include a new podcast awards event, called the GoLouds, which...

