Communicorp chair pushed Bruton to change broadcasting laws

Lucy Gaffney, the chairwoman of Communicorp, sought meetings with Minister for Communications Richard Bruton to push for changes to broadcasting laws.

Gaffney called on Bruton to regulate tech giants like Google and Facebook to create a more equitable advertising market, a letter obtained under the Freedom of Information Act has shown.

While broadcast media was highly regulated, digital media remained “wholly unregulated”, she wrote, in her letter dated December 10, 2019. The Broadcasting Act “does...