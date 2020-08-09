Comment: Broadcasters getting to the pitch of live sport without fans

Like a careering juggernaut, the Premier League skidded to a sorry end on July 26. Sky Sports went big on the final day, covering multiple matches as golfers and cricketers lost their allotted channels.

Liverpool’s win was validated as Manchester United and Chelsea got their tickets to next year’s champions league. Aston Villa stayed up as Watford and Bournemouth sank to the first division. All scores were settled in one of the longest-running and peculiar footie...