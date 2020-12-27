Circulate and Gill on the same page with publicity strategy

It’s a sixth-generation book publisher with an Irish heritage dating back to the 1800s. But this year, Gill began a new chapter, moving promotional activity for non-fiction releases online with help from a digital marketing house with a background in electronic music.

With in-store book launches, speaking events and meet-and-greets on hold for much of the year, Gill Books, the publisher’s non-fiction division, has turned to the digital realm to help publicise new...