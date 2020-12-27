Subscribe Today
Circulate and Gill on the same page with publicity strategy

Digital marketing agency Circulate has helped sixth-generation publisher Gill to take a fresh approach to promoting its titles in the run-up to Christmas

Elaine O'Regan
27th December, 2020
David de Valera and Marcus O'Sullivan, co-founders, Circulate: ‘To succeed at digital marketing you need to identify the niche topics and discussion points that will help you to find a community of like-minded people online’

It’s a sixth-generation book publisher with an Irish heritage dating back to the 1800s. But this year, Gill began a new chapter, moving promotional activity for non-fiction releases online with help from a digital marketing house with a background in electronic music.

With in-store book launches, speaking events and meet-and-greets on hold for much of the year, Gill Books, the publisher’s non-fiction division, has turned to the digital realm to help publicise new...

