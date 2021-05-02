Chicken run pays off as Mediacom grows with two new contracts
Media planning agency signs deals with Lidl and free-range chicken brand Sicín Sásta, with total annual billings of €13 million
Mediacom, the media planning and buying agency, is in expansion mode, with five new hires joining the business and fresh contract wins set to deliver annual billings of €13 million.
The firm has secured contracts with both Lidl, the supermarket chain, and Sicín Sásta, a new free-range chicken brand. It is now leading the media planning and buying activity for both brands and will also devise wider communications strategies, aimed at helping them to identify...
