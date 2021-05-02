Chicken run pays off as Mediacom grows with two new contracts

Mediacom, the media planning and buying agency, is in expansion mode, with five new hires joining the business and fresh contract wins set to deliver annual billings of €13 million.

The firm has secured contracts with both Lidl, the supermarket chain, and Sicín Sásta, a new free-range chicken brand. It is now leading the media planning and buying activity for both brands and will also devise wider communications strategies, aimed at helping them to identify...