Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Chelsea scores partnership deal with an assist from Louth man

Halpin Sport Sponsorship’s founder Peter Halpin has brokered a partnership between Aussie company GO Markets and the Premier League club

Elaine O'Regan
21st February, 2021
Chelsea scores partnership deal with an assist from Louth man
Kurt Zouma (centre) is one of the Chelsea stars who will be available for meet-and-greets with clients when the lockdown is eased Pic: PA

When Chelsea FC unveiled Australian company GO Markets as its official online trading partner last November, Guy Lawrence, chief executive of the Premier League club, welcomed the three-year deal as an apt match between two partners “striving for success”.

Back in Louth, Peter Halpin had his own success to celebrate.

The owner of Halpin Sport Sponsorship was the man behind the deal. From his low-key base in Blackrock village just outside Dundalk, Halpin...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘The wider concern is whether politicians in any country have the will or ability to regulate social media platforms like Facebook even as the scale of their disruptive impact becomes clearer.’

Cathal Mac Coille: World watches to see who wins in Facebook face-off with Australia

Media Cathal Mac Coille 2 hours ago
Dee Forbes, director general of RTÉ. Picture: Fergal Phillips

RTÉ calls for ‘digital tax’ on social media firms to help fund future journalism

Media Aiden Corkery 2 hours ago
‘Even among the hard to reach 15-24 age group, seven out of ten listen to radio every day, well ahead of the likes of Spotify’

Willie O’Reilly: Radio still has the nation’s ear after all this time

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 day ago
Patrick Dexter, cello player, posts his performances online from outside his home in Co Mayo

Willie O’Reilly: The unlikely stars whose little treats brighten our days

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1