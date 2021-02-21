Chelsea scores partnership deal with an assist from Louth man

When Chelsea FC unveiled Australian company GO Markets as its official online trading partner last November, Guy Lawrence, chief executive of the Premier League club, welcomed the three-year deal as an apt match between two partners “striving for success”.

Back in Louth, Peter Halpin had his own success to celebrate.

The owner of Halpin Sport Sponsorship was the man behind the deal. From his low-key base in Blackrock village just outside Dundalk, Halpin...