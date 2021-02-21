Chelsea scores partnership deal with an assist from Louth man
Halpin Sport Sponsorship’s founder Peter Halpin has brokered a partnership between Aussie company GO Markets and the Premier League club
When Chelsea FC unveiled Australian company GO Markets as its official online trading partner last November, Guy Lawrence, chief executive of the Premier League club, welcomed the three-year deal as an apt match between two partners “striving for success”.
Back in Louth, Peter Halpin had his own success to celebrate.
The owner of Halpin Sport Sponsorship was the man behind the deal. From his low-key base in Blackrock village just outside Dundalk, Halpin...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Cathal Mac Coille: World watches to see who wins in Facebook face-off with Australia
The move to make social media companies pay for news generated by national and international media could have direct implications for Ireland
RTÉ calls for ‘digital tax’ on social media firms to help fund future journalism
National broadcaster made suggestion of levy on social media firms carrying news in its submission to state’s Future of Media Commission
Willie O’Reilly: Radio still has the nation’s ear after all this time
A fascinating document of radio listenership data from the 1950s reveals how much – and how little – has changed in the intervening seven decades
Willie O’Reilly: The unlikely stars whose little treats brighten our days
From 1980s pop stars to gifted musicians, thank heavens for those social media performers coming up with new ways to make lockdown more bearable