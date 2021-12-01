Subscribe Today
Business Post gets seven nominations in Smurfit journalism awards

The nominations were received by six Business Post journalists across four categories

Business Post
1st December, 2021
The Business Post has received seven nominations in the UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards.

The nominations, the highest number of any publisher, were received by six Business Post journalists across four categories.

Peter O’Dwyer and Barry J Whyte are two of the three nominees in the business news story of the year category.

