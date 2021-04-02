Business Post announces Lorcan Allen as Business Editor

The Business Post is pleased to announce the appointment of Lorcan Allen as Business Editor.

Having spent the past seven years with the Irish Farmers Journal, Allen will lead the development of business coverage at the Business Post, in both print and online.

Allen was recently named the 2020 Newsbrands Ireland Business Journalist of the Year for his investigative work exposing the complex financial structure behind Larry Goodman’s €4 billion business empire.

He was also named the overall winner of the 2020 Guild of Agricultural Journalists awards for the same work. Allen will take up his position from next week.

“It’s an incredible honour for me to be joining the Business Post, which is Ireland’s leading business, economic and political newspaper and one of the most trusted media brands in this country.

“I look forward to working with the super team of journalists at the paper to help drive insightful, unique and relevant business analysis for readers of the Business Post,” Allen said.

Richie Oakley, editor of the Business Post, said Allen‘s appointment was part of the continued development of the newspaper.

“The Business Post is dedicated to producing quality journalism seven days a week. We are committed to investing in journalism and will continue to do so. We are delighted Lorcan is joining us and look forward to his work appearing in print and online,” Oakley said.