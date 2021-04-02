Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Business Post announces Lorcan Allen as Business Editor

Allen was recently named the 2020 Newsbrands Ireland Business Journalist of the Year

Business Post
2nd April, 2021
Business Post announces Lorcan Allen as Business Editor
Having spent the past seven years with the Irish Farmers Journal, Lorcan Allen will lead the development of business coverage at the Business Post, in both print and online.

The Business Post is pleased to announce the appointment of Lorcan Allen as Business Editor.

Having spent the past seven years with the Irish Farmers Journal, Allen will lead the development of business coverage at the Business Post, in both print and online.

Allen was recently named the 2020 Newsbrands Ireland Business Journalist of the Year for his investigative work exposing the complex financial structure behind Larry Goodman’s €4 billion business empire.

He was also named the overall winner of the 2020 Guild of Agricultural Journalists awards for the same work. Allen will take up his position from next week.

“It’s an incredible honour for me to be joining the Business Post, which is Ireland’s leading business, economic and political newspaper and one of the most trusted media brands in this country.

“I look forward to working with the super team of journalists at the paper to help drive insightful, unique and relevant business analysis for readers of the Business Post,” Allen said.

Richie Oakley, editor of the Business Post, said Allen‘s appointment was part of the continued development of the newspaper.

“The Business Post is dedicated to producing quality journalism seven days a week. We are committed to investing in journalism and will continue to do so. We are delighted Lorcan is joining us and look forward to his work appearing in print and online,” Oakley said.

Share this post

Related Stories

Tommie Gorman: in about the North, the RTÉ reporter emphasised the need for inclusivity

Willie O’Reilly: Northern exposure made Gorman the reporter he is

Media Willie O'Reilly 8 hours ago
Netflix’s subscriber numbers in Ireland more than quadrupled from 107,000 in 2014 to 446,000 in 2019

Streaming levy could create €490m fund for producers

Media Aiden Corkery 5 days ago
Alan Rusbridger, former editor of the Guardian, got written out of the script in a subplot featuring Roy Greenslade and the IRA

Willie O’Reilly: The plot thickens as media drama ends on a cliffhanger

Media Willie O'Reilly 5 days ago
Kevin Sammon, director of global communications and marketing at IDA Ireland: ‘It’s a very big outlay for us’ PIcture: Chris Bellew

IDA looks to win C-suite hearts and minds with its €1m worldwide green blitz

Media Elaine O'Regan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1