Broadcaster Kenny’s firm had €1.8m in accumulated profits
A company controlled by the Newstalk presenter made a profit of €258,000 for the year ending June 2020
A company controlled by Pat Kenny, the broadcaster, had €1.8 million in accumulated profits in June of last year, newly published financial statements show.
The figures are contained in the accounts for Pat Kenny Media Services, which show that the company made a profit of €257,822 in the year ending June 2020, compared to a profit of just over €16,000 the year before. This bumped the accumulated profits from €1.5 million to €1.8 million.
The accounts...
