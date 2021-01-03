Branding agency has plans for Mammoth growth in 2020
The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital media for many companies, and Belfast-based Mammoth is ready to help them
With new contracts worth €10 million and plans to create 20 jobs in the months ahead, it’s not a bad start to the year for Mammoth, the Belfast-headquartered branding and digital agency with offices in Dublin and London.
And Mammoth’s plans don’t end there, according to Jeremy Poots, who co-leads the agency with Paul Martin. They intend to double its headcount from 50 to 100 by 2023.
Poots and Martin, managing partners, established...
