BoI launches campaign to highlight online fraud

Sixty-eight per cent of consumers are worried about being targeted by online fraudsters, while 74 per cent regularly consider the threat of fraud while online, according to new research carried out on behalf of Bank of Ireland.

The bank has partnered with Professor Mary Aiken, the cyberpsychologist and cybercrime expert, as part of a new campaign that aims to prevent customers falling victims to fraudsters.

Aiken is professor of cyberpsychology and chair of the Department of...