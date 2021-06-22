Subscribe Today
Big tech could be made to pay for Irish media content

The Future of Media Commission is exploring ways to curb ‘the absolute takeover of the advertising space by big tech companies’

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
22nd June, 2021
The Future of Media Commission was set up last September and is due to report its findings this summer. Picture: Getty

Big tech could be made to pay for the Irish media content it uses in a bid to rebalance the flight of advertising revenue from traditional media companies, according to the Future of Media Commission.

The commission was set up by the government last September to examine the future of media in Ireland and is due to report its findings this summer.

Speaking at an Oireachtas committee last week, Brian MacCraith, chair of the commission,...

