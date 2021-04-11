Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Best in Fest lands contract to manage two family festivals

The events consultancy will oversee Waterford Harvest Festival in September and Winterval in the city at Christmas

Elaine O'Regan
11th April, 2021
Best in Fest lands contract to manage two family festivals
Best in Fest, an events consultancy in Dublin, has just been appointed to manage the Waterford Winterval festival

Events specialists Shell Holden and Sinead McNamara are celebrating a major win as the newly-appointed co-directors of two annual family festivals in the south-east.

The pair run Best in Fest, an events consultancy in Dublin, which has just been appointed to manage both Winterval and Waterford Harvest Festival.

The three-year deal with Waterford City and County Council comes as a welcome boost for Holden and McNamara who, like many in Ireland’s events sector, have spent...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Donald Trump and his wife Melania are offering tailored and personalised messages delivered straight to your inbox through their new website

Willie O’Reilly: Trump gets personal with a special message

Media Willie O'Reilly 3 hours ago
Róisín Ní Ráighne has been appointed managing director at Dynamo where she will oversee the shift towards a more digital-oriented strategy

Dynamo moves to digital-first strategy to keep brands moving

Media Elaine O'Regan 3 hours ago
Colm O’Reilly, chief executive of the Business Post and new chairman of Newsbrands Ireland, said the public appetite for trusted high-quality journalism has never been higher. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Business Post chief executive appointed as Newsbrands Ireland chairman

Media Business Post 2 days ago
Andrea Gilligan on Newstalk: listeners discussed amalgamating the two Irish national football teams, North and South

Radio review: The birth of a nation and the politics of Irish football

Media Sara Keating 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1