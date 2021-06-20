Baptism of fire with a front-page appearance
This cub reporter’s undercover exclusive from a Moonie recruitment camp led to years of being mistaken for an escapee from the cult
I was finishing a spring clean last week when I came face to face, literally, with my own past on the cover of a Sunday Tribune Magazine from 1981.
For those of a younger disposition, the Sunday Tribune was a successful newspaper edited by Matt Cooper, among others, which closed in 2011.
Staring up from the front page was a much younger version of myself, resplendent in one of Guineys’ finest donkey jackets. Imagine me being front-page...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Kavaleer launches quest with Toy Show hero Adam
Adam King, who won the hearts of the nation on the Late Late Toy Show, is the star of Adam ❤️ Adventure!, a new space-themed children’s series from the animation house
Dingle student’s story of dancer’s pandemic experience wins journalism prize
Ciara Ní Ghéibheannaigh, from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, was named student journalist of the year for her ’interesting and unusual story’ in the annual NewsBrands Ireland Press Pass competition
Marketing institute links up with Berkeley for ’unique’ leadership skills programme
The six-month course will combine ’consumer-centric marketing with data-driven business and agile leadership’, according to MII chief executive David Field
Willie O’Reilly: Could Covid meet its match this summer?
With the Euros just started and Wimbledon, the Open, the Olympics, the Lions and GAA coming down the tracks, the pandemic will have to fight for column inches