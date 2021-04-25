Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Arms Crisis bi-media production hits audience sweet spot

RTÉ’s experimental marriage of podcast and TV documentary has already garnered 150,000 followers across online platforms

Elaine O'Regan
25th April, 2021
Arms Crisis bi-media production hits audience sweet spot
Charles Haughey and Neil Blaney at the Four Courts during the Arms trial: story is now a bi-media production Getty

The Arms Crisis of 1970 is the subject of RTÉ’s first bi-media production, comprising an eight-part podcast series and a one-off TV documentary. GunPlot is a collaboration between the Documentary on One team at RTÉ Radio 1 and the documentary team in the state broadcaster’s television unit.

The podcast series launched on April 12, and will be three episodes into its eight-episode run by the time the 50-minute TV programme airs...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Pat Kenny: accumulated profits of €1.8m for his company Pat Kenny Media Services. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Broadcaster Kenny’s firm had €1.8m in accumulated profits

Media Barry J Whyte 4 hours ago
Ian Byrne, of Virgin Media Television, said the changes were part of a wider strategic response to how brands now want to engage with audiences. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Virgin Media aims to engage new audiences with targeted advertising

Media Elaine O'Regan 4 hours ago
Liam Kavanagh, the managing director of the Irish Times who has indicated his desire to stand down

Willie O’Reilly: Fate of print may be in hands of next Irish Times boss

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 day ago
Hit show: Niamh Walsh as Jenny, Dervla Kirwan as Val, Seána Kerslake as Grace and Gemma Leah Devereux as Anna in RTÉ drama Smother

Hit drama Smother to air on Alibi after RTÉ show’s writer signs new deal

Media Elaine O'Regan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1