Anti-lockdown protesters to target RTÉ on St Patrick’s Day
Gardaí are aware of the planned event, which has been organised in conspiracy groups on Facebook
Anti-lockdown protesters are planning to stage a demonstration outside RTÉ’s Donnybrook headquarters on St Patrick’s Day.
The national broadcaster has reminded staff that only those required to do essential work should attend the Montrose campus on Wednesday.
It is understood Gardaí are aware of the event, which is being planned online. It comes after 23 people were arrested and three Gardaí were injured at an anti-lockdown demonstration in the Grafton...
