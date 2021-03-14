Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Anti-lockdown protesters to target RTÉ on St Patrick’s Day

Gardaí are aware of the planned event, which has been organised in conspiracy groups on Facebook

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
14th March, 2021
Anti-lockdown protesters to target RTÉ on St Patrick’s Day
Gardaí on Grafton Street during an anti-lockdown protest in February Pic: RollingNews.ie

Anti-lockdown protesters are planning to stage a demonstration outside RTÉ’s Donnybrook headquarters on St Patrick’s Day.

The national broadcaster has reminded staff that only those required to do essential work should attend the Montrose campus on Wednesday.

It is understood Gardaí are aware of the event, which is being planned online. It comes after 23 people were arrested and three Gardaí were injured at an anti-lockdown demonstration in the Grafton...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Families can take part in the St Patrick’s Festival from their own homes this year. Photo: Allen Kiely

St Patrick’s Festival goes virtual, but keeps it real

Media Elaine O'Regan 4 hours ago
Alan Rusbridger, former Guardian editor

Rusbridger ‘knew of Greenslade’s IRA sympathies’, say former Guardian staffers

Media Rosanna Cooney 4 hours ago
Harry and Meghan being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey: ‘Despite my own jaundiced views, I too joined the 725,000 viewership. I ranted a bit, of course, but in truth I relished the phenomenon’

Willie O’Reilly: RTÉ made the right call in buying this royal rumble

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 day ago
Alan Rusbridger, former editor of the Guardian, has been backed by the Commission on the Future of Media to stay on as a member. Photo: Getty

Ex-Guardian editor could face Oireachtas hearing over Greenslade controversy

Media Donal MacNamee 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1